Tottenham keen to cash in on Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to part with Tanguy Ndombele, if reports are to be believed - just a year on from making him the club's record signing.

Ndombele arrived in North London as Mauricio Pochettino's biggest-ever buy at £60m, having impressed for Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League the season prior. But having failed to cement a place in new manager Jose Mourinho's plans, the Frenchman is set to be sold already.

Mourinho has had a number of rather public clashes and incidents with the midfielder, with the biggest coming after Tottenham's draw with Burnley, just before lockdown.

"In the first half we didn't have a midfield," Mourinho said. "A player with [Ndombele's] potential has to give us more than he is giving us, especially when you see how Lucas, Lo Celso and those players are playing. I was expecting more in the first half from him."

Since then, Ndombele has lost weight - as asked to by his manager - and even breached lockdown regulations to have a one-on-one session with Mourinho. The Portuguese later apologised for this.

The 23-year-old has barely featured for Tottenham since the restart, however.

There are plenty of suitors for the midfielder, though Daniel Levy may have to be prepared to face a loss on his record transfer. Bayern Munich have got the money to sign Ndombele and may well be interested in his services should they lose Thiago - Spurs may well be more interested in a deal that sees Corentin Tolisso head in the opposite direction.

Paris Saint-Germain were one of the original sides that Pochettino beat to the deal of signing Ndombele in the first place. Again, they may be interested in signing him - though not for an astronomical fee. PSG have players like Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye who might interest Mourinho if a swap could be brokered, though these seem unlikely, due to wage conflicts.

Barcelona are looking for a new midfielder and have previous interest in Ndombele. While Ronald Koeman probably wouldn't turn down the Frenchman, he's keener on country Gini Wijnaldum, while Juventus have also switched managers since first bidding for Ndombele. They already have midfielders on their books that they'd like to shift and are apparently targeting Weston McKennie from Schalke.

Tottenham have already strengthened their midfield this summer with the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, pushing Tanguy Ndombele further down the pecking order.

