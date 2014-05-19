True cost of a Championship season ticket in 2013/14
By Gregg Davies
It’s been a thrilling season for Derby County fans, with their team preparing for a play-off final at Wembley. And recent research shows supporters have even more cause for celebration with the Rams being crowned the best value Championship club.
The annual Football Value League Table from VoucherCodes.co.uk examines how much season ticket holders paid per win and per goal on home turf over the 2013/14 season, and Rams fans coffed up the equivalent of just £29.39 for each win on their home ground.
Rivals Leicester City could only make it to third in the Value League, despite sealing the Championship title. Foxes fans shelled out £35.56 for each win at the King Power Stadium, or £13.14 per home goal. Nottingham Forest were also left way behind; Forest’s season ticket holders forking out £59.34 for each win at home, meaning the club placed 13th overall.
After a disappointing season all round, Birmingham City are bottom of the Value League. The Blues won just two of their home games in their 2013/14 Championship season (nine per cent), meaning the Blues' season ticket holders will have paid a massive £276 for each win at St Andrew’s, or £19.03 for each goal.
Read on for the full information - and check out the Premier League prices, too...
