True cost of a Championship season ticket in 2013/14

The annual Football Value League Table from VoucherCodes.co.uk examines how much season ticket holders paid per win and per goal on home turf over the 2013/14 season, and Rams fans coffed up the equivalent of just £29.39 for each win on their home ground.

Rivals Leicester City could only make it to third in the Value League, despite sealing the Championship title. Foxes fans shelled out £35.56 for each win at the King Power Stadium, or £13.14 per home goal. Nottingham Forest were also left way behind; Forest’s season ticket holders forking out £59.34 for each win at home, meaning the club placed 13th overall.

After a disappointing season all round, Birmingham City are bottom of the Value League. The Blues won just two of their home games in their 2013/14 Championship season (nine per cent), meaning the Blues' season ticket holders will have paid a massive £276 for each win at St Andrew’s, or £19.03 for each goal.

Read on for the full information - and check out the Premier League prices, too...

