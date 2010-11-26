The uncharacteristically brief, 17 syllable Premier Preview

Although we always appreciate the multitudes of you who lend us your time to read our ramblings (we say 'lend', you aint getting it back), there have been complaints, mainly from the magical pixies round the back of the website that upload it, that this Premier League preview blog, frankly, goes on a bit.



So for one week only Ã¢ÂÂ promise Ã¢ÂÂ the previews will be reduced to 17 syllables, in haiku form.



DonÃ¢ÂÂt say we didnÃ¢ÂÂt warn you.



SATURDAY



Aston Villa v Arsenal (12.45pm, Sky Sports 2 & HD2, 5 Live Radio)



Tale of two Fabs: Cesc

Hammyknack; Almunia

Not Fabianski?



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A red card: though games involving Arsenal games have produced more reds this season than any other team (eight), Villa spectators havenÃ¢ÂÂt seen one (except on the telly)



What will happen: Fabianski to keep his place in an away win despite return of Collins and Carew for Villa



Bolton v Blackpool (3pm)



Wow Ã¢ÂÂ Bolton are good!

But Ã¢ÂÂPool love the North: wins at

Wigan, Toon, Anfield.



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Bolton to let up their amazing run



What will happen: Charlie Adam to score from outside the box: heÃ¢ÂÂs had 26 shots from that distance already. Home win



Everton v West Brom (3pm)



No Baggies win at

Goodison since Ã¢ÂÂ70s

And Brunt out too. Ouch.



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: An exciting high-tempo game between these two out of form teams



What will happen: This haiku thing to get really old really quickly (sorry, but in the words of the sadly departed Magnus Magnusson, weÃ¢ÂÂve started so weÃ¢ÂÂll finish). Bore draw



Fulham v Birmingham (3pm)



Few injury woes

For either side, but Fulham

Hardly the form team.



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Lee Bowyer to score again. Ever.



What will happen: Fulham struggle to bounce back from last weekÃ¢ÂÂs thrashing but claim an important draw against an improving Birmingham



Manchester United v Blackburn (3pm, 2nd half only on 5 Live Radio, full commentary on 5 Live Sports Extra)



Man United not

On the telly? Surely not.

Who watches Roo now?



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Blackburn, looking so poor until recently, make it four wins from five



What will happen: United do the job with little fuss



Stoke v Manchester City (3pm, Absolute Radio Extra)



What? Man City not

On the telly? Surely not.

Two such graceful teams!



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: StokeÃ¢ÂÂs new proposal to the Premier League to be implemented: just count the second half. TheyÃ¢ÂÂd be top



What will happen: The grumbling around Mancini to die down a touch after another good away win



West Ham v Wigan (3pm)



Victor Obinna

Shot Count: 47. Goal

Count: big fat zero.



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Golazooooo! This pair have the two lowest shots-to-goals ratio of any team in the league this season. Cows arses need not fear banjo players



What will happen: A painful game but a crucial three points for West Ham



Wolves v Sunderland (3pm)



Ã¢ÂÂRemember us, Mick?

Ã¢ÂÂWe Black Cats were crap with you;

Ã¢ÂÂNow weÃ¢ÂÂre good; howÃ¢ÂÂs Wolves?Ã¢ÂÂ



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs impressive seventh place to last into the New Year



What will happen: Big Mick to taste relegation yet again? ItÃ¢ÂÂs looking increasingly likely, especially after an away win here



SUNDAY



Newcastle v Chelsea (1.30pm, Sky Sports 1 & HD1, TalkSPORT Radio)



Coloccini banned

And Williamson too, so

First Toon start for Sol?



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Chelsea havenÃ¢ÂÂt lost three league games on the trot since the last millennium. Expect it to stay that way



What will happen: No Essien, Terry and Lampard spells trouble for Chelsea, but they muddle through to a draw



Spurs v Liverpool (4pm, Sky Sports 1 & HD1, 5 Live Radio)



Stoke loss, West Ham win:

Reds veer from crisis to joy

As per. Calm down, dears.



What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A calm, reasoned, long-term review of LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs fortunes from their fans, instead of week-by-week schizophrenia



What will happen: And indeed, as Spurs win itÃ¢ÂÂs back to Ã¢ÂÂThe biggest disaster in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs historyÃ¢ÂÂ and calls for HodgsonÃ¢ÂÂs head