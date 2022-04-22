Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad: Diego Alonso names his latest squad

The Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be announced in October, after the two-time champions booked their place at the tournament by finishing third in the South American section of qualification.

This will be Uruguay's 14th appearance at the World Cup. They triumphed at the first ever edition in 1930, which was held on their soil. Uruguay were also successful at the 1950 World Cup, stunning hosts Brazil with a come-from-behind win in the final match.

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

GK: Sergio Rochet (Nacional)

GK: Guillermo de Amores (Deportivo Cali)

GK: Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

DF: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

DF: Diego Godin (Atletico Mineiro)

DF: Damian Suarez (Getafe)

DF: Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol)

DF: Matias Vina (Roma)

DF: Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP)

DF: Martin Caceres (Levante)

DF: Mathias Olivera (Getafe)

MF: Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP)

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)

MF: Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate)

MF: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

MF: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina)

MF: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

MF: Fabricio Diaz (Liverpool Montevideo)

FW: Diego Rossi (Fenerbahce)

FW: Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

FW: Maxi Gomez (Benfica)

FW: Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

FW: Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

FW: Facundo Pellistri (Alaves)

How many players are Uruguay allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Uruguay were allowed to name 28 players in their squad for the 2021 Copa America due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament.

For the World Cup in Qatar it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

However, FIFA is said to be open to the idea of increasing the squad sizes to 26 players, but no final decision has yet been made. We should find out more in the coming months.

When will the final Uruguay 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December rather than June and July, due to the extreme heat in Qatar in the middle of the year.

Usually the World Cup takes place a few weeks after the end of the European season. This time, it is being staged smack bang in the middle of it.

Uruguay, and all other competing nations, must name their squads by October 20. That is exactly days before the opening game between Senegal and the Netherlands.

Who will make the final Uruguay 2022 World Cup squad?

Luis Suarez is Uruguay's talisman and he will be the first name down on Aliou Cisse's squad list for the 2022 World Cup. He might not start alongside Edinson Cavani this time, though, with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez having emerged as an important player at international level.

Rodrigo Bentancur has impressed since moving to Tottenham in the January transfer window. He is one of several technically proficient midfielders that Uruguay has produced in recent years, along with Matias Vecino, Fede Valverde and Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

This will be Diego Godin's last World Cup, with the 36-year-old coming towards the end of his career. The veteran might not necessarily start in Qatar, with both Jose Gimenez and Ronald Araujo fighting hard for a place in Diego Alonso's XI.

