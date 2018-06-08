How U.S. sanctions are disrupting Iran's World Cup preparations

Iran arrived in Russia on Tuesday, making the Middle Eastern nation the first to arrive for the tournament ahead of their Group B opener against Morocco on June 15.

But there have been some complications in the kit department upon their arrival, as the squad have been informed that they can't wear their usual Nike boots.

According to VOA Persian, the reason the sporting goods giants can't deliver their gear (literally) is because of the White House’s decision last month to re-impose sanctions on Iran as part of its exit from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran boss Queiroz is not happy about it. The former Manchester United assistant and ex-Real Madrid manager has called on FIFA to intervene, as his players currently have no choice but to wear unfamiliar Adidas kit.

"Players get used to their sports equipment, and it's not right to change them a week before such important matches," the 65-year-old told reporters after a training session outside Moscow.

"We call on FIFA to come to our help in this issue."

