Usain Bolt is going to be in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt can be used in-game if you buy it ahead of its release in September, Konami have now confirmed.

The keen Manchester United fan, who is due to retire after the World Athletic Championships in London this weekend, has regularly spoken of his desire to transition to football, with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirming last year that the Bundesliga club would allow the 30-year-old to train with them.

But for now, you can play with him virtually when PES 2018 launches next month.

Bolt said: "I love football and have played PES for as long as I can remember; it's the best football game there is, and it's a great honour to be a part of it and its success.

"When the opportunity arose to be a player in PES 2018, it was too good to be true.

"Having my face and movements scanned for use in the game was a fascinating process and I hope those who pre-order the game make full use of my pace and skill."

We're confident his pace stats will more than do the job.

Premier League ban fancy pitch designs for 2017/18 season

Legia Warsaw whip out dramatic tifo for 73rd anniversary of 1944 Uprising

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com