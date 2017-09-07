Usain Bolt's PES 2018 overall rating is... quite generous

Despite not being a professional footballer (well, yet), Bolt is in PES 2018 and has been handed an in-game rating of 75 – only three less than Kylian Mbappe, whose beta rating is 78.

PES purists out there will know that Obafemi Martins was handed the same 99 top speed and acceleration (now called 'pace' and 'explosive power') ratings back in the halcyon days of PES 5.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt, who has been handed the left-wing position in PES 2018, will be available in MyClub mode if you pre-order or purchase the physical Day 1 edition.

PES 2018 is set to be released in England on September 14.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com