Here's the proof that Exeter City coach Matt Taylor is magic
The Grecians' defensive coach has the ability to turn off lights with his hands
There’s been plenty of magic flying around Exeter’s St James Park this season – and not because of their near-perfect record of four wins and a draw.
Coach Matt Taylor has seemingly developed the power to turn off floodlights at the wave of a hand.
The freak occurrence took place during an interview celebrating Exeter under-23s coming from behind to beat Dagenham & Redbridge.
Exeter fans will be hoping their sparkling start to the season continues as they travel to newly promoted Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
Taylor & Co. won't feel much need to re-work the formula ahead of their trip to The New Lawn – Forest Green have already conceded 15 goals this season, second only to Yeovil (who got spanked 8-2 on the opening day).
