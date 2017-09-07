Here's the proof that Exeter City coach Matt Taylor is magic

There’s been plenty of magic flying around Exeter’s St James Park this season – and not because of their near-perfect record of four wins and a draw.

Coach Matt Taylor has seemingly developed the power to turn off floodlights at the wave of a hand.

The freak occurrence took place during an interview celebrating Exeter under-23s coming from behind to beat Dagenham & Redbridge.

Exeter fans will be hoping their sparkling start to the season continues as they travel to newly promoted Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Taylor & Co. won't feel much need to re-work the formula ahead of their trip to The New Lawn – Forest Green have already conceded 15 goals this season, second only to Yeovil (who got spanked 8-2 on the opening day).

