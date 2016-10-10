Video: Alex Iwobi reveals who he thinks is next to follow him from Arsenal’s U23 side

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi has told FourFourTwo that he thinks striker Chuba Akpom will be the club's next U23 star to make a mark in the first team.

Akpom has already made 10 appearances for the Gunners since 2013/14, sandwiched in between loan spells at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest and Hull.

The 21-year-old has featured once so far this season, as a substitute in the EFL Cup win over Forest, and scored three goals in his two U23 appearances.

Iwobi, seven months his good friend's junior, is now a first-team regular for Arsene Wenger after breaking through properly in the final two months of last season – and the 20-year-old believes the player who he joined Arsenal with at U8 level will be close behind him,” said the Nigeria star, who scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

“I don’t really know who to expect, because you never know who will come through. But I’d say Chuba Akpom will be the next to join.

“He and Glen Kamara are probably my best friends at the club. I’ve known Chuba since I was about three years old – I used to play Sunday League with him for Rippleway in Newham, and now we’re still at Arsenal together.

“Glen came at U16s and he’s just a joker of the team – I’m really close with him.”

