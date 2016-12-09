Video – Darren Fletcher's Baggies team-mates: Who's always late? The biggest moaner?
The 32-year-old midfielder tells FourFourTwo about his fellow West Brom stars
What's it actually like to train under Tony Pulis? We recently got the lowdown on what happens behind the scenes at West Brom with Baggies captain and Scotland stalwart Darren Fletcher.
More Teammates
The former Manchester United man revealed which of his team-mates is late for training most often, who's best for a training-ground belter, which player never ever gives the ball away in small-sided games (with a surprising nomination here), and named West Midlands side's tekkers titan (clue: it's a summer signing).
Click play on the video below to get the inside line on the Baggies' training and squad from their club captain.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.