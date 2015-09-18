Video: Meet the Syrian refugee Bayer Leverkusen want to sign – but can't

Mohammed is an exceptional talent who won the Gold Cup as the best player at the Asian U17 Championship.

He has been forced to leave Syria due to the Civil War – a war which took the life of a former team-mate who was killed by a bomb – and now resides as a refugee within Germany. Although he is being courted by Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, his status means he is unable to be offered a contract. Furthermore, he won't be allowed to compete at the Under-17 World Cup being held next month in Chile.

The promising footballer is currently living with his father and uncle, but hasn't seen his mother since early April when he and his family set off on the terrifying journey to Turkey that would lead him to Europe. All Mohammed wants to do is a better life... and to play football.

"I didn’t abandon football was because I would have been forced to join the regular army," he says. "I would have to hold a gun and become a killer; a killer of my people and a killer of the Syrian nation."

His dream is to play for Real Madrid one day. This is his story...

