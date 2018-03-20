Vodafone Egypt are giving users 11 free minutes every time Mo Salah scores for Liverpool
By Joe Brewin
Are they trying to go out of business? The phone company have announced an ingenious new tie-in with the Reds and their Egyptian king
Mo Salah is riding on the crest of a wave right now: that four-goal haul against Watford on Saturday took his Premier League tally for the season to 28 – three short of the 38-game record.
Now, though, the Reds speedster won’t just be assisting Liverpool for the rest of the season – Salah will earn Egyptians signed up to Vodafone 11 free minutes of extra airtime for every goal he scores.
The mobile network recently released a memorable advert showing Salah as a fully acclimated Brit on Merseyside – just picture him picking up some fish and chips – and have now announced a new official tie-in with Liverpool.
At this rate, though, Mo might make the telecoms giant wish they'd never made such an offer...
Words: Aarron Bates
