Wales v Czech Republic live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Wales v Czech Republic live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports Premier League

Looking for a Wales v Czech Republic live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

Fresh from reaching the World Cup play-off final, Wales entertain the Czech Republic in a friendly.

Rob Page’s team will be bouncing after Gareth Bale’s stunning brace inspired them to a 2-1 victory over Austria on Thursday night.

And with the final potentially a little while away due to the other semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine being delayed, this game takes on increased importance for Wales as they look to keep spirits sky-high.

The Czechs head to the Cardiff City Stadium following an extra-time defeat to Sweden in their World Cup play-off semi; the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists also lost at this venue during the group stage of qualifying.

Dan James got the winner then and was also on the scoresheet as the sides drew 2-2 in October’s return fixture.

Page could well ring the changes for this one, with captain Bale seeming likely to drop out of the starting 11 after running himself into the ground on Thursday.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is the sole Premier League representative for the Czech Republic, who are missing star striker Patrik Schick – scorer of that goal against Scotland at Euro 2020 – through injury.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

