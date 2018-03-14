Watch: Al-Gharafa player misses absolute sitter – then goes down injured

Al-Gharafa drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in their Asian Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday, and Taremi got on the scoresheet in the 56th minute for the visitors – who are now captained by Wesley Sneijder.

However, Taremi had already blown an unbelievable opportunity to put the Qatari side ahead in the 18th minute.

After skipping around the goalkeeper, and with just one defender on the goal-line, the Iran international fluffed his lines as he dragged his shot wide. And somehow, the pain of shame made its way to a lower part of his body too.

Injured or otherwise, his team-mates probably weren't too sympathetic...

0:22 for Taremi's miss

