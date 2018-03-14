Shakhtar's Facundo Ferreyra shoves ball boy over sponsor boards in Champions League exit

With hosts Roma leading 1-0 on Tuesday night (making it 2-2 on aggregate), former Newcastle forward Ferreyra was not best pleased with how the last-16 second leg was panning out.

Going into the 80th minute, the Serie A club were set to progress through to the quarter-finals on away goals.

So, as Shakhtar were pushing for an equaliser, Ferreyra took his frustration out on the ball boy by shoving him over the advertising boards to get the ball back. The incident sparked a scrap between the two sets of players.

After referee Alberto Undiano simmered things down and dished out a yellow to the riled-up Brazilian, Roma saw out their 1-0 win which sent the Giallorossi through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2008.

