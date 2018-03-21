Watch: Brentford B score incredible own goal against Manchester United's U23s
The Bees bagged a real classic of the genre in their 3-1 win over the Red Devils on Tuesday evening
This is brutal.
The own goal is bad enough, of course - it's the classic overhit backpass, mixed with the goalkeeper's strange "should I, shouldn't I" attempt to stop the ball with his hand and then a mad, futile dash back towards his own goal.
However, it's worse when you know that this happened within three minutes of the game starting and that the poor goalkeeper was actually a trialist. He won't be thanking Jaakko Oksanen after this...
Early drama at Griffin Park as are handed the lead!Watch the game live on : 20 March 2018
Still, all's well that ended well: Brentford B went on to beat United's development side 3-1.
