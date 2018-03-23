Watch: Celtic's Moussa Dembele rattles in a perfect free-kick for France U21s

This is absolutely perfect; Moussa Dembele could not have placed it any better.

Cracking free-kick from Moussa Dembele for France U21s. @MDembele_10pic.twitter.com/mL1JoeZjZH

— Li'l Ze (@LilZe8) March 23, 2018

The Celtic striker's direct free-kick comes from France's Under-21 game with Kazakhstan, which the French eventually won 3-0. Dembele, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Jonathan Bamba were the players responsible.

The technique used by Dembele is an interesting one: a sort of hybrid of the styles used by Ronaldinho and, less famously, Dragan Stojkovic. Younger readers can check out Stojkovic's free-kick against Spain at the 1990 World Cup.

