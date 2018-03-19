Watch: Gremio's Jael bends home stunning free-kick in derby rout

As much as FFT loves the knuckleball technique, there's something timeless about a more traditional free-kick - the swirling, bending type that curves away from the goalkeeper at the last minute and nestles in the top corner.

On Sunday night, Gremio's Jael provided the perfect example in his team's 3-0 win over hated rivals Internacional in the first leg of their state championship quarter-final.

It was the 29-year-old's third goal in five games of the tournament which precedes 2018's Serie A league season, and gave his team a commanding 2-0 lead midway through the second half. Nice.

