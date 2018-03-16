Watch: A 13-year-old Michael Carrick discusses career goals on Live & Kicking (1995)

Carrick, 36, recently announced that he will retire from professional football at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He has made a limited number of appearances for Manchester United this season due to an irregular heart rhythm, but has been offered a role at the club in a non-playing capacity once he hangs up his boots.

In light of his impending retirement, a BBC video of a 13-year-old Carrick discussing his life ambitions in 1995 has resurfaced.

Even back then the Wallsend native, who went on to play for West Ham and Tottenham before joining United in 2006, comes across as incredibly thoughtful and self-aware. Check out the clip below from the BBC's '90s Saturday morning show Live & Kicking.

"I was picked to demonstrate some skills for the cameras," Carrick recalled to FourFourTwo in 2014. "It was fun, especially for a young kid."

A model pro from start to finish.

