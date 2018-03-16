Portsmouth ended Conor Wilkinson's 2016 loan spell because he refused to sing at his initiation

The now-Gillingham striker opened the scoring against his former club on Saturday as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1 at Fratton Park.

After the game, Wilkinson – who played just 20 minutes for Portsmouth two years ago – revealed how he refused to sing on the team bus heading to Plymouth for the League Two play-off semi-final - which was enough for then-manager Paul Cook to get rid of him.

"I wouldn’t sing," the 23-year-old told KentOnline.

"I had been there for a day, I felt awkward in front of the lads. I said to him [Cook] that I would have happily paid the fine or done something instead of sing. It was pretty awkward to have sang in front of 20 lads.

"I wouldn’t have minded had I been there for a few days or so, but after one day he wanted me to sing and I wasn’t very comfortable with it. I didn’t want to sing and he sent me back.

"I have nothing against the club; they have a good fan base and the fans sing their hearts out. It just obviously wasn’t the right place at the right time for me."

Unfortunately for Pompey, he's hitting the right notes these days.

