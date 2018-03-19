Watch: Ajax score not one, but two stunning free-kicks in the same game

On Sunday, Ajax handed Sparta Rotterdam an Eredivisie thumping, winning 5-2 away from home.

Nothing unusual in that, of course, or in the quality of the goals - but who doesn't enjoy a stunning free-kick? Better yet, who doesn't enjoy two in the same game?That's Lasse Schöne with the first – the Dane might be one of the most underrated set-piece takers in Europe – and Hakim Ziyech with the second.

Sparta actually responded with a belting free-kick of their own from 30 yards – but it was merely a consolation in their heavy defeat.

4:40 and 6:25 for Ajax's free-kicks

Ziyech may even have bettered his free-kick with the game's penultimate goal; a wonderful run and finish into the top corner. Note also how the ball snags slightly in the net on its way in. Lovely. (5:33 in that video above.)

Ajax have work to do if they're to win the title, though: PSV are currently sitting on a seven-point lead at the top of the Eredivise with just six games left to play.

