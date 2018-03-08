Watch: Queretaro players smashes home stonking free-kick in Mexican Cup

Monterrey against Queretaro in the Copa MX play-offs went all the way to penalties last night, with Queretaro eventually winning 3-2 after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

There's no doubt what the highlight of the game was, though: this wicked, swirling free-kick by Camilo Sanvezzo.

Admire the technique, of course, but watch the goalkeeper: he had absolutely no idea what was happening at any point of it.

Sanvezzo - Brazilian by birth but who has had a nomadic career across Asia, North and now Central America - actually has form for this type of goal, so he's worth looking up on YouTube. We definitely haven't spent 10 minutes of our day doing so today. No, siree.

1:36 onwards

See also...

Watch: Club America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin pulls off unreal save to keep a clean sheet

At last! Bobby and Jack Charlton's 71-year-old brother handed England trial

In Other News...

https://twitter.com/lucaseteixeira/status/971590885032022016https://twit...