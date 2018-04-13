Egyptian club Zamalek sack their 23rd coach in four years

Zamalek have lost their last three league games, which has ultimately led to Galal's sacking.

In the 17 games he took charge of, he won eight, drew two and lost seven.

Galal had resigned from his post last week after a 1-0 defeat to Misr Lel-Makasa, but he was reappointed on Monday after a meeting with club officials.

Three days later, he's unemployed again.

In mid-March, Zamalek were knocked out of the 2018 African Champions League by Ethiopia's Welayta Dicha, and they're currently third in the Egyptian Premier League – a whopping 25 points off leaders Al Ahly.

Chairman Mansour ranks alongside 'manager eater' Massimo Cellino when it comes to manager sackings: the Italian went through 36 in 22 years as owner of Cagliari, and another six in two years at Leeds.

If Mansour keeps sacking managers at this rate, he'll get through over 100 managers should he remain in charge as long as Cellino. Bosses, beware...

