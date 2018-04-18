Watch: Shrewsbury goalkeeper drops a clanger after losing ball in floodlights

Like Shrewsbury Town, Dean Henderson has had a good season. The Manchester United loanee has been sufficiently impressive to earn his first England Under-21 cap (against Romania at Molineux), but this moment won't be in his highlight reel.

To be fair to Henderson, he probably lost the ball in the floodlights - and, actually, Charlton's Josh Magennis finishes really well - but it condemned the Shrews to an unexpected home defeat at the worst possible time.

They're now five points off the automatic promotion places with just four games left.

