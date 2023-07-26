We Are Newcastle United: Everything we know about the Amazon Prime Video documentary, including release date, narrator, trailer and more

We Are Newcastle United promises to be one of the most anticipated football documentaries of the year, with the Magpies' rise up the table captured by the Amazon Prime Video cameras.

It wasn't long ago that the Toon were languishing in the Premier League relegation zone – but after the controversial takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the feel-good factor has returned to St James' Park. This access-all-areas look at the club promises to show behind the scenes in a way never captured before on Tyneside.

Here's everything we know about the show so far.

When is We Are Newcastle United released?

Newcastle United fans wave their flags and banners before the Premier League match against Arsenal (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

We Are Newcastle United will be released on August 11.

Amazon Prime Video has released a first look at their new original documentary series ‘We Are Newcastle United’ as Eddie Howe’s side become the latest to go under the microscope of the Prime cameras, with the four-part series launching on August 11.

The remaining three episodes will launch on the subsequent three Fridays until September 1, with the team’s campaign striving for a long-awaited return to Champions League football set to be shown in a different light behind the scenes at the club’s training ground and big games around the country.

Who narrates We Are Newcastle United?

Alan Shearer narrates the new documentary (Image credit: PA Images)

Narrated by club legend and all-time leading goal scorer Alan Shearer, the series offers a unique insight as the team continues to evolve on and off the pitch under Howe’s leadership, including the team’s run to the Carabao Cup final which ended in defeat to Manchester United.

The series follows on from the success of similar documentaries on the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Leeds United, and will also offer a view on the controversial ownership of the club by Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF.

Has a trailer been released for We Are Newcastle United?

Yes, Amazon has released a trailer which is almost two minutes long.

The trailer released gives a glimpse into Howe’s leadership style as he tries to rouse his team from a slump in form and ensure Champions League football come the end of the season.

It also appears to give an insight into transfer negotiations for key targets as money is spent to improve on the team on the pitch, as well as what financial difference a return to Europe’s elite will make to the club.

Who features in We Are Newcastle United?

Amanda Staveley appears in the new show (Image credit: PA)

The documentary features sit-down interviews with Club Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Director Amanda Staveley, offering an insight into how the new ownership is working to move the club forward on and off the field.

The club has already spent big this summer, investing £100m to bring Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali and The Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh, as Howe and his staff prepares for what they will hope is another successful Premier League season, as well as preparing for some of Europe’s elite in the Champions League.