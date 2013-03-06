We need FOOTBALLING miracle, clarifies Celtic's Lennon

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been forced to be more specific in his request for 'a miracle' ahead of Wednesday eveningÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League last 16 second leg against Juventus.

With the Bhoys trailing 3-0 on aggregate and a daunting trip to Turin ahead of them, Lennon had requested a miracle in the press.

However, after a series of God-given training ground incidents that seem to do little to further the Scottish side's cause, Lennon has admitted that he didn't quite make his demands clear.

Lennon looked on nonplussed earlier in the week as Victor Wanyama exorcised Legion - a demon that had inhabited Fraser Forster for several months.

And sources inside the club report that Celtic's preparations for Wednesday's game have been if anything hampered by Joe Ledley's wife being turned into a pillar of salt, as the Welsh international has taken time off to be at her shaker-side.

'The whole miracle thing has been a bit of a nightmare to be totally honest with you,' Lennon told FourFourTwo.

"We were all very impressed when Georgey [Georgios Samaras] turned the water in the players' bottles into wine on Monday afternoon, but that really did very little to help us in the build-up to the Juventus trip. In fact, the lad's got a disciplinary hearing booked.

"And while it was lovely that Ambrose managed to heal up Scotty Brown's adductor simply by placing his hands on it, we've now barely seen him all week because he's been off curing lepers.

"What I was really looking for was something more along the lines of a couple of early goals or a soft penalty or something."

Celtic will go in search of a famous upset without Mikael Lustig (groin) and Emilio Izaguirre (parting the Red Sea).

