West Brom 0-1 Arsenal: Which unwanted benchmark did shot-shy Baggies set?

Another fruitless afternoon for the Baggies against the Gunners, who have now gone 8 Premier League games without a win against Arsene Wenger's men.

Danny Welbeck's towering header on the hour proved enough for the visitors, who have lost on just 1 of their last 22 trips to The Hawthorns.

Alan Irvine's men had been beaten in back-to-back league games, both 2-0, against Chelsea and Newcastle, and 0 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes suggested any hopes of ending that run seemed slim.

Possession had actually been evenly distributed in the opening period (West Brom completing 216 passes to Arsenal's 230), but the north Londoners were able to fire in 8 efforts on goal.

Key to the Gunners' third away success of the season was Santi Cazorla. As well as having 4 shots at goal himself, the Spanish schemer was the game's best passer (66/70), completed the most passes in the attacking third (26/29), set up 3 chances including the only goal and succeeded with 4/5 take-ons.

Cazorla provided his first Premier League assist since August 23 (against Everton).

Welbeck has scored in his last 2 Premier League appearances at The Hawthorns (1 for Manchester United and 1 for Arsenal).

Welbeck actually created more chances than any other player on the pitch (4).

West Brom’s first attempt on goal of any kind didn’t arrive until the 54th minute. It is the longest a team has gone before having their first shot so far this season.

It is now four games since a West Brom player scored in the Premier League. Their only goal in that time was Esteban Cambiasso’s own goal.

The Gunners have managed 3 clean sheets in their last 5 away league games.

West Brom have won just 3 of their last 21 home Premier League games.

Analyse West Brom 0-1 Arsenal yourself using Stats Zone