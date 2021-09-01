What are the biggest WSL attendances?

The WSL attendance record of 38,262 was set in November 2019 by Tottenham when they played Arsenal in the North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The record crowd saw Arsenal win 2-0 in what was the first meeting between the two clubs since Tottenham had been promoted to the WSL. Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema both scored in what was a vast improvement from when Tottenham and Arsenal had last met competitively where Arsenal won 10-0.

It was the second time that the WSL attendance record had been broken that season after Manchester City had seen an attendance of 31,213 watch them beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on the opening day of the season. On the same day, 24,564 had watched Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to the 2019/20 season, the WSL attendance record had been 5,265. This was set the Amex stadium in Brighton the year before when fans watched Arsenal secure their first WSL title in seven years against the Seagulls.

There is a separate WSL attendance record for games held at women's home grounds. That is held by Chelsea who had 4,790 at Kingsmeadow in November 2019 to watch them beat Manchester United 1-0 thanks to a Maren Mjelde penalty.

With the return of fans for the 2020/21 season, sides will hope to see WSL attendances increase again. It has already been announced that Arsenal will play Chelsea at the Emirates on the opening day of the season, whilst Tottenham will host Birmingham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

