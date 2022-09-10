What date does the Premier League and Championship stop and start again for the World Cup 2022?

The World Cup this year is set to be a unique experience for all manner of reasons – but arguably none weirder than the fact it takes place partway through the domestic campaign.

That means a Premier League season in two parts – separated by an unprecedented seven-week break before Christmas. Here's how that's going to work...

When does the Premier League stop for the World Cup 2022?

After 16 rounds of fixtures, the Premier League will pack up on Monday, November 14 as a sizeable chunk of its stars jet off to Qatar for the World Cup 2022, with World Cup fixtures starting on Sunday, November 20.

The Championship is also set to hit the snooze button from Sunday, November 13 until Friday, December 9.

When does the Premier League start again after the World Cup 2022?

After six weekends without any action in the English top flight, the Premier League campaign resumes with the traditional Boxing Day schedule on Monday December 26.

That comes just eight days after the World Cup final – which means a tight turnaround for any Premier League players involved in the showpiece event.

All 10 fixtures will be streamed by Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), so viewers will be spoilt for choice as the greatest league on the world returns from its World Cup-induced hiatus.