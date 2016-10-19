What's it like to train with England? Behind the scenes at St George's Park

We were recently invited by England and the Hilton hotel to watch the Women's national team train and to see what it's like behind the scenes at St George's Park.

FFT's Harriet Drudge went along and explored the training facilities, found out where the players eat, where they sleep, and where they chill out during their time off (do they get to play FIFA?)

Click on the below video to see what we learned and what it's like to represent your country.

