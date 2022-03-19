When was the last time a lower league team won the FA Cup?
The FA Cup is a trophy that lower league clubs thrive in – but none have won it for over 40 years
Lower league teams love the FA Cup. Not only is it a great opportunity to get a great crowd and generate some money lower down the pyramid, often, you find yourself on the winning side.
Giant-killings are common in this old competition. David and Goliath are on equal footing on rickety pitches, with rackets behind them – but what about winning the competition?
We've seen some underdogs make the final – but no one beneath the top tier has won the Cup for over a generation.
When was the last time a lower league team won the FA Cup?
It was West Ham United, back in 1980. The Irons put up a famous performance to beat holders Arsenal and take the Cup back to Upton Park.
Since then, no one in the second tier has done it. They may never ever again, some would say, given how fairytales don't often come true in the modern game.
Wigan Athletic won the Cup in 2013, shocking Manchester City and getting relegated the same season, while Cardiff and Millwall both made the final in the noughties, despite both sides being Football League clubs.
But it's Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and City that dominate the Cup these days with the lion's share of wins in the tournament since the turn of the century. Perhaps another underdog will have their day this season…
