The Ultimate Football Quiz! Loons, birds and Ballon d'Or winners – 18 questions to test your knowledge

1. With which club did Everton boss Frank Lampard have a better win percentage: Derby or Chelsea?

2. Which La Liga side – nicknamed Los Leones – have drawn more games than any other since the division’s inaugural 1929-30 season?

3. Gianluigi Lentini became the world’s most expensive player after joining Milan from which Serie A team for £13 million in 1992?

4. Which unwanted Champions League record did Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez break against Manchester United in 2013-14?

5. Who was the first foreign gaffer to lay their hands on a domestic trophy in English football – and which competition did they win?

6. Which star’s record for the most assists in a single Champions League season (nine) did James Milner equal for Liverpool in 2017/18?

7. Which midfielder, now on loan at Aston Villa, has more WSL appearances than anyone else?

8. Which capital city will host the first UEFA Conference League final on May 25, at the Arena Kombetare: Tirana, Minsk or Sofia?

9. Newcastle shelled out up to £40 million for their January new boy Bruno Guimaraes. From which club did they sign him?

10. These four footballers all share their surnames with different types of bird – how many of them can you identify?

11. At which Brazilian club did Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho begin his career before arriving at Inter?

12. Which legendary goalkeeper has managed the most clean sheets in Champions League history?

13. Can you name the outfits to have won the League Cup final in each of the following years?

Year Score 1979 3-2 vs Southampton 1985 1-0 vs Sunderland 1987 2-1 vs Liverpool 1993 2-1 vs Sheffield Wednesday 2000 2-1 vs Tranmere Rovers 2005 3-2 vs Liverpool 2011 2-1 vs Arsenal 2017 3-2 vs Southampton

14. Scottish outfit Raith Rovers were caught up in a media storm after signing which striker in January?

15. Which current League One team, in the division since 2016, were founded as Headington in 1893?

16. Which club have won the most European Cup Winners’ Cups in the tournament’s history?

17. Seven players have picked up the Ballon d’Or while playing for an English club. Can you name them?

18. Which Scottish League Two side carry a moniker of ‘the Loons’ – Northern Scots for a young man?

