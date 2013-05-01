Which was the greatest Champions League final goal?

The 20 Champions League finals have produced 51 goals and their fair share of corkers. But which was the greatest of all? We agonised over the list and whittled it down to these final five. You can do the restÃ¢ÂÂ¦

1994: Dejan Savicevic (AC Milan) v Barcelona

Johan Cruyff's Dream Team inspired awe in everyone except AC Milan. Fabio Capello's side were weakened by injury, suspension and the three-foreigners rule Ã¢ÂÂ but one of those ex-pats, Savicevic, excelled throughout and put the game beyond BarÃÂ§a with the killer third just after half-time. Having chased down the right to close down Miguel Angel Nadal, he robbed the Spain international and noticed Andoni Zubizaretta off his line Ã¢ÂÂ at which he produced a priceless, perfectly weighted lob. "An unthinkable play of brilliance," said Capello. "It is the way of Savicevic."

1997: Lars Ricken (Borussia Dortmund) v Juventus

Juventus had halved Borussia's lead in the Munich Olympiastadion when Ottmar Hitzfeld turned to substitute Lars Ricken and said "You're on, son" (presumably in German). The Dortmund-born midfielder was still only 20 but his youth worked wonders for his confidence when, just 16 seconds after coming on, he was put through by Andy Moller. Noting Angelo Peruzzi off his line, Ricken lobbed him from 30 yards Ã¢ÂÂ with his first touch.

2000: Steve McManaman (Real Madrid) v Valencia

Before Beckham came McManaman. The shaggy-haired Scouser may not have the Beckham brand, but he was named Man of the Match in this Champions League final, and not only for this goal Ã¢ÂÂ but what a cracker it was. Roberto Carlos's long throw had been headed clear by Valencia's defence, but it fell perfectly for McManaman to slam a scissor-kick into the corner of the net. Notably failing to self-mythologise, our hero cheerfully admitted that "I just shut my eyes and it went in."

2002: Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) v Bayer Leverkusen

Over-excited by flowery reminiscences of the epoch-making 7-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt 42 years earlier, a damp Hampden Park crowd was somewhat underwhelmed Ã¢ÂÂ until this happened just before half-time. The rampaging Roberto Carlos hooked a high cross to the back of the box, where lurked Zinedine Zidane. As the ball slowly fell, Zidane ignored the attentions of three Leverkusen players (including Michael Ballack), kept his eye on the ball, composed his shape and unleashed an unforgettable left-foot volley to seal Real Madrid's second Big Cup win in three years.

2005: Hernan Crespo (AC Milan) v Liverpool

The only one of the five not to be scored by the winning team, but it sure didn't look that way at the time. Hernan Crespo's second and Milan's third came at the end of a first half completely dominated by the Rossoneri. And what a goal it was. Kaka turned Steven Gerrard and knocked a 70-yard ball which bypassed four Liverpool players en route to the Argentine hitman, who dinked the ball first time over the onrushing Jerzy Dudek. Liverpool may have levelled the match and won the cup, but nobody can take that goal away from Crespo.

Which goal would you decree the best?

