Who is Arnold Clark and why is it called the Arnold Clark Cup?
Learn why the international women's tournament hosted by the FA is named after a Scottish businessman
Hosted by the English FA, the Arnold Clark Cup is an invitational tournament in women's football contested by four teams.
Inaugurated in 2022, England women's team won the first edition of the tournament by finishing top of a four-team group containing Spain, Germany and Canada. England beat Germany and drew to Spain and Canada, finishing ahead of Spain on goal difference.
In 2023, England return to defend their title, with Belgium, Italy and South Korea all looking to knock the European champions off their perch.
But why is a women's football tournament hosted by the English FA named the Arnold Clark Cup, and just who is Arnold Clark?
Who is Arnold Clark?
The Arnold Clark Cup is named after Sir John Arnold Clark, a billionaire Scottish businessman who made his money in the car retailing industry.
Arnold Clark founded Arnold Clark Automobiles in 1954, remaining the chairman and chief executive until his death at 89 in April 2017.
Arnold Clark started a nationwide chain of motorship dealerships after opening his first showroom in Glasgow in 1954. Arnold Clark Automobiles is now the largest privately owned business in Scotland, with the company having 193 car dealerships across the UK.
Why is it called the Arnold Clark Cup?
Arnold Clark Automobiles signed a multi-year deal with the FA for the rights to title sponsor the tournament, with the management of the competition still retained by the FA.
Rivalling the Algarve Cup and SheBelieves Cup, the Arnold Clark Cup is international football's most recently created tournament, with the FA intending on creating even more opportunities to watch high-level women's football in the UK.
The Algarve Cup has been held annually since 1994, inviting 12 of the world’s top teams to participate, while the SheBelieves Cup has seen the United States, France, Germany, England and Brazil all face off, prior to the formation of the Arnold Clark Cup.
