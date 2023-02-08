England women's World Cup 2023 squad: Team announced for Arnold Clark Cup

The England women's World Cup 2023 squad is beginning to take shape, with manager Sarina Wiegman announcing the latest 26 players set to defend their title at the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

Winners of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022, England will have to see off South Korea, Italy and Belgium in their three group games in order to win the trophy.

Fresh from winning Euro 2022 and comfortably confirming their participation at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year with maximum points from their ten qualification games, England are looking to add some further confidence to the side by picking up some early silverware this month.

Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to the squad, after injuries kept them out of the latest team, while Everton goalkeeper Emily Ramsey is looking to win her first cap - the only debutant among the 26.

England women's team face off first against South Korea at Stadium MK on Thursday 16 February, before heading to the CBS Arena in Coventry to take on Italy three days later. Their final game comes against Belgium at Ashton Gate on Wednesday 22 February, where Leah Williamson will be hoping to lift the second Arnold Clark Cup of her career.

England Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Mary Earps (Manchester United)

GK: Sandy MacIver (Manchester City)

GK: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

GK: Emily Ramsey (Everton)

DF: Millie Bright (Chelsea)

DF: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

DF: Jess Carter (Chelsea)

DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

DF: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

DF: Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

MF: Laura Coombs (Liverpool)

MF: Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)

MF: Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

MF: Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

FW: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

FW: Lauren James (Chelsea)

FW: Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

FW: Jessica Park (Everton)

FW: Katie Robinson (Brighton)

FW: Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

FW: Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

England manager

Who is England's manager for Women's World Cup 2023?

Sarina Wiegman is set to lead England women's team at the Women's World Cup, just a year after guiding the nation to the European Championships victory at Wembley against Germany.

Spectactularly, the Dutchwoman is yet to taste defeat in her 26 games in charge as England manager, winning 22 and drawing just four.

Wiegman managed at the Women's World Cup in 2019, reaching the final with the Netherlands but losing 2-0 to the USA in Lyon.

When will the England women's World Cup 2023 squad be announced?

With the Women's World Cup kicking off on July 20 in Auckland, with New Zealand taking on Norway for the tournament opener. As a result, the England women's World Cup 2023 squad will likely be announced a few weeks beforehand, but after the Women's Super League has played its final round of fixtures on May 28.

How many players are England allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

While the men's World Cup in Qatar, men's European Championships in 2021 and the Women's Euros last summer all had 26-players squads, FIFA have rejected calls for the Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand to keep a roster of 26 players available to teams.

Therefore, Sarina Wiegman will have to whittle down her squad to 23 players for the Women's World Cup 2023.