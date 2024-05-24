Why do Italy play in blue?

By
published

The connection between Italy and their famous azure strips is not immediately apparent to the modern eye

Italy Euro 2024 squad HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 24: Players of Italy line up prior to the International Friendly match between Ecuador and Italy at Red Bull Arena on March 24, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Generally speaking, international football teams wear colours that have some relationship to their flags. England play in white, Scotland play in blue, a whole load of African nations play in green…even Germany often have elements of black, red and gold in their kit.

So why are Italy one of the big exceptions? The Italian flag, of course, is made up of green, white and red stripes. No blue there, you notice.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.