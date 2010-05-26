Why FourFourTwo is happy to Back the Bid

We love football, Stan. And we love a party. Which is why we're giving our full backing to England's 2018 World Cup bid.

The last party we held went well Ã¢ÂÂ Euro 96 was an important watershed for the domestic game. The football was great, but events off the pitch were also memorable. As hooliganism gave way to optimism, large swathes of the population rediscovered a love for the game.

The watching millions at home and those attending great remodelled stadia across the country shared a wonderful summer. Our game regained, to use the word emblazoned upon the August 1996 issue of FourFourTwo, "Respect".

And now we want it again. England has some tough opposition in the race to host the 2018 World Cup, but this country has some of the best stadia in the world, a comparatively great transport infrastructure and a rather fine collection of pubs.

Our friends next door at Haymarket Network already produces the bidÃ¢ÂÂs official site, www.england2018bid.com. The website offers news and information on the bid process and how the public can support the bid as well as host cities profiles and a calendar of England 2018 events.

So we at FourFourTwo are happy and proud to join in with the clarion call: Back the Bid. You know it makes sense.

