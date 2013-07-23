Why Suarez wouldn't win a thing at Arsenal - or Liverpool

The Luis Suarez transfer saga rumbles on: although Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers expects the Uruguayan to stay at Anfield, rumours persist that the wantaway striker will become a key Arsenal signing - while Real Madrid remain in the background, monitoring the situation.

But where should Suarez ply his trade next season? We asked the Football Manager bods to run the numbers...

SUAREZ AT LIVERPOOL

Persuaded to stay, Suarez continues to be Brendan Rodgers' most potent threat. He scores 20 goals in 34 games, making him easily Liverpool's top scorer. Sadly for Rodgers, Suarez and the Anfield faithful, it still can't help the Reds reassert themselves as members of the country's elite.

Liverpool finish 7th on 56 points, behind the usual suspects and a resurgent Newcastle, with a points total five lower than in 2012/13. They also go out of both domestic competitions at the quarter-final stage, while the Uruguayan continues to catch the referee's eye with 10 yellow cards over the course of the season.

SUAREZ AT ARSENAL

Suarez's move to Arsenal is certainly a success on a personal level: he bags 19 goals in 30 games to top the Gunners' scoring charts. Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud also get into double figures, but it's not enough - in 2012/13 those two were joined in the double figures by Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla, who have quieter seasons this time round.

Indeed, Arsenal score 16 fewer goals than in 2012/13 and are a less effective team with Suarez on board. They hang on to fourth place and indeed finish just two points behind runners-up Chelsea, but lose to Barcelona in the first Champions League knockout round and champions Manchester City in the Fourth Round of both domestic cups - while Suarez's old club Liverpool reach the FA Cup semis and finish sixth.

SUAREZ AT REAL MADRID

With a fresh start in a new country, Suarez continues to do what he does best: score goals. He bags 22 in 40 appearances (13 as sub), to become the club's second-highest scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo. Frequently rotated with Karim Benzema, Suarez is part of an attack which averages nearly 2.4 goals per game as Madrid harvest 88 points to regain the title from great rivals Barcelona. They also win the Copa del Rey but lose in the Champions League semi-finals.

