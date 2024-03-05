WIN a signed Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2023-24 shirt

Until this month FourFourTwo have only ever had two full-backs on the magazine cover in its 30-year history: Stuart Pearce and Paolo Maldini. Trent is the third, or is he?



When we met him at a secret location in his hometown of West Derby to interview and photograph him for our cover he told us that he sees himself as a midfielder rather than full-back when it comes to England. Liverpool... that's more complicated!



Check out our tactics video with him on our YouTube channel this Thursday where the man himself explains in detail what he means.



We also exclusively shot Trent in some classic Adidas Liverpool shirts from the 80s and 90s, and he even zipped up a LFC shell suit trackie from that era.

