Women’s Euro 2022 ball: What is the official football they will be using?

Nike’s Women’s Euro 2022 ball has the same Flight football technology that is used for the Premier League balls, as well as in other competitions. The Nike Flight football has been developed over eight years, with over 1700 hours of testing put into the making of the ball.

It uses Aerowscuplt technology with moulded grooves disrupting airflow, helping give the ball a more stable flight whilst All Conditions Control technology ensures a grippy texture regardless of the weather conditions. The 3-D printed ink makes sure that the ball flight does not differ so you can hit your target for every shot and pass.

It is the same ball used in the top European leagues such as the men's Premier League and Serie A, but with its own distinct visual design.

In terms of design, the Women’s Euro 2022 ball uses the signature colours of the tournament. The base is white with blue, pink, and purple swirls on top.

The UEFA Nike Flight ball will be used throughout the tournament in England, with Women's Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on July 6 and running until July 31. This is the first time a Nike ball has been used for a Women’s European Championships with balls from Adidas, Terrapass and Cafusa being used in the past.

The ball is available to buy as a match version with an RRP of £119.95 (opens in new tab) .