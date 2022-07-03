Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

The Women's Euro 2022 fixtures run from July 6 to July 31 in England. All games will be shown across the BBC in the UK.

We also have a free Women's Euro 2022 wall chart for you to download and print off at home.

But if you just want to keep the nights free when the Lionesses are playing, check out our guide to England Women's Euro 2022 fixtures.

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Group Stages

July 6 2022, 8pm BST, Old Trafford, Manchester - England vs Austria

July 7 2022, 8pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Norway vs Northern Ireland

July 8 2022, 5pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Spain vs Finland

July 8 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Denmark

July 9 2022, 5pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Portugal vs Switzerland

July 9 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Netherlands

July 10 2022, 5pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Belgium vs Iceland

July 10 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Italy

July 11 2022, 5pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Austria vs Northern Ireland

July 11 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - England vs Norway

July 12 2022, 5pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Denmark vs Finland

July 12 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Spain

July 13 2022, 5pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Switzerland

July 13 2022, 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Netherlands vs Portugal

July 14 2022, 5pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Iceland

July 14 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Belgium

July 15 2022, 8pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Northern Ireland vs England

July 15 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Austria vs Norway

July 16 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Finland vs Germany

July 16 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Denmark vs Spain

July 17 2022, 5pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Switzerland vs Netherlands

July 17 2022, 5pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Sweden vs Portugal

July 18 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - Iceland vs France

July 18 2022, 8pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Belgium

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Quarter-finals

July 20 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

July 21 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

July 22 2022, 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group D

July 23 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - Winner Group D vs Runner Up Group C

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Semi-finals

July 26 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1

July 27th 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Final

(Image credit: Getty)

July 31 2022, 5pm, Wembley Stadium, London - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2