Women's Merseyside Derby: Who has won the most out of Liverpool and Everton?

The Women's Merseyside Derby has returned to the top flight of women's football this season with Liverpool being promoted back into the WSL. Everton and Liverpool's first meeting of the new season will take place at Anfield with Liverpool riding a high having beaten title-holders Chelsea in their first match since their return to the WSL.

In the 21 editions of the Women's Merseyside Derby, 13 have taken place in the WSL with Everton and Liverpool also meeting twice in the FA Cup and six times in the Continental Cup (the Women's League Cup). Over that time, Everton have the slight edge, having won 11 of the Women's Merseyside Derbys. Liverpool have won eight and there have been two draws.

The last time the two teams met in the WSL was back in 2019, the season Liverpool were relegated, with Everton winning 1-0. They have met one time since then in the Continental Cup with the result being the same.

Liverpool's biggest ever win in the Women's Merseyside Derby came back in December 2013 when they beat Everton 4-2 in the WSL.

Everton's biggest ever win in the Women's Merseyside Derby was in 2018 in the Continental Cup where they also won by a two goal margin, with the match finishing 3-1.

Everton and Liverpool have had an up and down history within the women's game with both teams spending time in the Women's Championship. However, the Women's Merseyside Derby is now set to be back being played at its highest level once again.

Women's Merseyside Derby: Full head to head record