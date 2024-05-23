World Cup winners without playing a match

Some top players have won World Cups without appearing for a single minute. Here, a look at some notable examples...

Brazil striker Ronaldo (second left) looks on from the bench at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning the World Cup is usually the pinnacle of any player's career. But not always.

When England won the tournament on home soil in 1966, legendary striker Jimmy Greaves was depressed. He had lost his place due to injury earlier in competition and was unable to win it back.

