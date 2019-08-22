On this day, 2004: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's glorious solo goal for Ajax vs NAC Breda
Who better to talk you through his "best goal" 15 years ago to this day than the man himself?
In 2004, I was at Ajax and Juventus were about to sign me. Rafael van der Vaart wasn't speaking to me because he said I injured him in training on purpose. I didn't.
When I entered the pitch for the game against Breda, the Ajax fans whistled me – they supported Van der Vaart. He was injured and couldn't play.
I did, scored twice and made four assists. For one of the goals, I received the ball with a defender on my back. Another tried to challenge me, but I kept the ball from both. Then I turned and saw the goal.
I was going towards the goal dribbling past players... "bam, bam, bam!"... as I searched for a moment to shoot. It didn't come, so I kept on going past different players. Then I was past the goalkeeper.
But I decided to go backwards to get a better angle to score. I went past the same player again. I used to play with him, but I didn't realise it! He said to me: "Zlatan, I thought we were friends..." I apologised because I didn't realise it was a former team-mate. It was my best goal.
Van der Vaart? His reaction was his problem. I didn't care. The next day I signed for Juve.
From the November 2010 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!
