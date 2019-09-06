Frenkie de Jong News and Features
Date of birth: May 12, 1997
Instagram: @frenkiedejong
Club(s): Willem II, Ajax, Barcelona
Country: Netherlands
Signing fee: £64.8 million
Made his big breakthrough for Ajax in the 2018-19 season by helping the club to a domestic double and the Champions League semi-finals before leaving for Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. Was also part of the team which was beaten by Manchester United in the 2017 Europa League final. Won his first international cap in September 2018 and was a crucial member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the inaugural Nations League.
Latest about Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong
De Jong: When I talk to Messi about football 'he mainly indicates what he wants'
By Billy Dunmore
Barcelona Frenkie De Jong reveals the similarities between Ajax and Barcelona, as well as what talking to Lionel Messi is like.
Wu Lei nets late equaliser as bottom side Espanyol hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona signed Frenkie De Jong against the will of Ernesto Valverde - report
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Barcelona Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was reportedly handed new signing Frenkie De Jong against his will over the summer.
Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world
Posted
FFT100 The brilliant men in the middle who come out top in our examination of the greatest the engine room has to offer
Back to square one: Ajax are stuck climbing a ladder they can never reach the top of
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Ajax Last season's Champions League semi-finalists lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, and didn't make it out of the group stage this time. It's a cycle they're doomed to repeat, writes Seb Stafford-Bloor
Messi out, Tadic in? The weirdest Ballon d'Or votes
Posted
Ballon d'Or Not everyone opted for Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk or Cristiano Ronaldo at Monday's ceremony in Paris
Jordan Henderson has told Adam Lallana to base his game on this Barcelona player
By Greg Lea
Adam Lallana
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.