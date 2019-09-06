Trending

Frenkie de Jong News and Features

Date of birth: May 12, 1997
Instagram: @frenkiedejong
Club(s): Willem II, Ajax, Barcelona
Country: Netherlands
Signing fee: £64.8 million

Made his big breakthrough for Ajax in the 2018-19 season by helping the club to a domestic double and the Champions League semi-finals before leaving for Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. Was also part of the team which was beaten by Manchester United in the 2017 Europa League final. Won his first international cap in September 2018 and was a crucial member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the inaugural Nations League.

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Lionel Messi Barcelona

De Jong: When I talk to Messi about football 'he mainly indicates what he wants'

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Frenkie De Jong reveals the similarities between Ajax and Barcelona, as well as what talking to Lionel Messi is like.

Wu Lei nets late equaliser as bottom side Espanyol hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona

By FourFourTwo Staff

Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona signed Frenkie De Jong against the will of Ernesto Valverde - report

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was reportedly handed new signing Frenkie De Jong against his will over the summer.

Frenkie de Jong

Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

Posted

FFT100 The brilliant men in the middle who come out top in our examination of the greatest the engine room has to offer

Back to square one: Ajax are stuck climbing a ladder they can never reach the top of

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Ajax Last season's Champions League semi-finalists lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, and didn't make it out of the group stage this time. It's a cycle they're doomed to repeat, writes Seb Stafford-Bloor

Lionel Messi

Messi out, Tadic in? The weirdest Ballon d'Or votes

Posted

Ballon d'Or Not everyone opted for Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk or Cristiano Ronaldo at Monday's ceremony in Paris

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca

By FourFourTwo Staff

Adam Lallana

Jordan Henderson has told Adam Lallana to base his game on this Barcelona player

By Greg Lea

Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana

Donyell Malen marks Holland debut with goal as Germany are dispatched

By FourFourTwo Staff

