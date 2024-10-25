Manchester United given brand-new green light to secure dream Erik ten Hag transfer: report

Manchester United have once again been linked with a player known to be high up on Erik ten Hag's radar.

The former Ajax boss is developing something of a pattern, bringing in a whole host of players he has previously worked with during his time in the Netherlands.

Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Antony and Lisandro Martinez have all been signed so far, with another name now being touted with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United again linked with a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, according to reports

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to teamTALK, Manchester United have been placed on 'red alert' as Barcelona have indicated how much it would take for them to depart with midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong, 27, was involved in one the most high-profile transfer sagas during Ten Hag's first summer at the club, with the Netherlands international refusing to move from the Nou Camp.

United eventually signed Casemiro after missing out on De Jong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forced to settle for Casemiro instead, it is clear Ten Hag is still been irked after missing out on what he felt was the perfect piece to help solve the Red Devils midfield issues.

The report states how Barcelona want a fee in the region of €70m (£58.4m) due to ongoing financial pressures and the 27-year-old is again one of the players looking to be offloaded.

Ten Hag told Gary Neville in an interview with Sky Sports: "It would have been Frenkie de Jong and Casemiro [in midfield].

"They would really be connected with each other. They would be really complementary to each other. That's a typical player, if you want to play the Ajax style, you need that type of player."

In FourFourTwo's view, it does almost seem as if the boat has now sailed, given De Jong has a young family to care for and seems somewhat settled over in Spain.

Despite having suffered with injury problems so far this season, the talented Dutchman seems to be an integral part of Hansi Flick's plan and we can't envisage him moving to Manchester United at this stage of his career.