Manchester United edge towards signing Barcelona star, following latest bombshell: report

Manchester United are primed nicely to make a huge signing from Barcelona, should everything fall into place following recent developments.

The Red Devils are preparing for the arrival of Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim, who recently humbled Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 4-1 with Sporting in the Champions League. Amorim is expected to bring his 3-4-3 formation and transform the Red Devils, as he looks to breathe life into a tired side.

There is potential for the incoming manager to be given big signings, too, with plenty of names rumoured – but it could be a long-term Barcelona target who strengthens the Red Devils first.

Manchester United have witnessed a breakthrough in a long-running saga

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth oversaw a busy summer at Old Trafford in which Erik ten Hag saw his squad strengthened once more with big investment.

With Ashworth overseeing the rebuild of the club with an influx of youth and the integration of top-level, experienced stars like Matthijs De Ligt, there are exciting transfers being made at United – with a long-term target now seemingly available.

One player that the club have targeted for a long time now, is De Ligt's former Ajax team-mate, Frenkie De Jong. Now, the midfielder could be available at a reduced deal.

Catalunya Radio via Fichajes say that Barcelona are concerned that De Jong is delaying a decision over a new contract. With the 27-year-old a free agent in 2026, the Catalan outfit would have to sell him next summer in order to recoup any money at all – with United heavily linked with the star over the summer of 2022.

Though Fichajes link United with an approach, there are question marks over just how strong United's interest in De Jong still is, however, given that the entire backroom structure at Old Trafford has changed – including in the manager. Arsenal and Chelsea were both linked with the midfielder, too.

“Deco, the current sporting director, has been working on an offer that extends the player's contract with a distribution of the payments owed. However, the silence of De Jong and his entourage in these negotiations has generated tension,” the report states. “The meetings between both parties have not yielded clear results, and the possibility that the player reaches the last year of his contract without an agreement worries Barcelona.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, next summer is the perfect time for Barcelona to sell De Jong and get his high wages off their books, in favour of promoting the multiple young talents who have emerged this season. Whether United still want the player remains to be seen – but a Premier League move could be on the cards. We would hedge our bets on a switch to Manchester City, given their need to add depth in midfield and Pep Guardiola's historic appreciation of the player.

De Jong is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt. Manchester United take on Leicester City this weekend when Premier League action returns.