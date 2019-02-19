10 classic England vs Germany battles in the Champions League

It's been six years since the Clasico stranglehold of the Champions League was last relinquished, but England and Germany have nevertheless produced some of the finest winners that the competition has seen.

Bayern Munich were the last non-Spanish side to win the tournament back in 2013, a year after they were conquered by the last English team to be crowned European champions, Chelsea.

This year’s last-16 draw produced three Premier League vs Bundesliga clashes, with Liverpool facing Bayern, Tottenham coming up against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City taking on Schalke. Can those ties live up to the following classic England vs Germany knockout clashes of the Champions League era?