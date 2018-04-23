10 Europe-conquering teams who were rubbish domestically

For the eighth consecutive season, Real Madrid are in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Bayern Munich the next obstacle to their chase for a third consecutive European crown.

Zinedine Zidane’s side haven’t had everything their own way this season, though: in la Liga, los Blancos are down in third place and way off the pace. In this slideshow, we pick out 10 Europe-conquering outfits who were rubbish domestically.