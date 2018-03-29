12 ridiculous purple patches to rival Cristiano Ronaldo's mad streak

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the form of his life, having scored 21 times in his last 11 games, with 18 of those coming in his last nine league matches and three in the two Champions League ties against Paris Saint-Germain.

With Ronaldo's scintillating form in mind, we decided to leaf through football's back pages for other players who've had a phenomenal burst of scoring – the proverbial purple patch – bagging a dozen or more goals in short order. The list includes some surprise names and some of football’s greatest strikers – including CR7's old rival at Barcelona...